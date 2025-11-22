The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin flaunts Knox’s Oxford playoff win with Ole Miss fans fuming

The Rebels coach celebrates his quarterback son’s big high school win while the plot thickens around his decision.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with his so Knox Kiffin prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with his so Knox Kiffin prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have a bye week amid an insane week of twists and turns in the coaching search rumors with the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators. While his team isn’t playing, the coach’s 16-year-old quarterback son Knox had a high school playoff game at Oxford High School. After a big victory, the coach had a special father-son moment.

On Friday, it was reported Lane will make his coaching announcement the day after the November 28 Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State. It was also reported LSU is putting together a massive $90 million contract offer and an insane amount of roster cash.

While that was all going on behind the scenes with Ole Miss fans fuming over it all, Knox caused quite a stir himself before the Oxford Chargers game where he boldly posted wearing an LSU Tigers statement accessory, and then deleted it off his Instagram Stories about an hour later before kickoff.

This is all coupled with Lane’s daughter Landry dating LSU star Whit Weeks — she hard launched her relationship the week he played Ole Miss — and she was seen this week at a booster club meeting for the team.

You can’t make this soap opera up.

On Friday night, at least for couple of hours Lane could escape it all and just be a dad watching Knox, who led Oxford to a 37-27 win over Horn Lake in the 7A bracket of the Mississippi playoffs.

Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin

Father the game, he would have a proud moment with the 2028 recruit Knox.

Lane with Knox Kiffin
Lane with Knox Kiffin

Knox has said he doesn’t want to play for dad in college. Recently he’s been on visits to LSU and Alabama.

If fans are looking for anything, Kiffin did have Ole Miss colors with his hat and undershirt in that photo.

Right now, nothing is shocking and it looks like we have another week of the drama and rumors.

Knox and Lane Kiffi
Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) talks with his dad and Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin on the sidelines during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

