Lane Kiffin flaunts Knox’s Oxford playoff win with Ole Miss fans fuming
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have a bye week amid an insane week of twists and turns in the coaching search rumors with the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators. While his team isn’t playing, the coach’s 16-year-old quarterback son Knox had a high school playoff game at Oxford High School. After a big victory, the coach had a special father-son moment.
On Friday, it was reported Lane will make his coaching announcement the day after the November 28 Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State. It was also reported LSU is putting together a massive $90 million contract offer and an insane amount of roster cash.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin tortures Ole Miss fans reacting to daughter Landry's sorority ball photo
While that was all going on behind the scenes with Ole Miss fans fuming over it all, Knox caused quite a stir himself before the Oxford Chargers game where he boldly posted wearing an LSU Tigers statement accessory, and then deleted it off his Instagram Stories about an hour later before kickoff.
This is all coupled with Lane’s daughter Landry dating LSU star Whit Weeks — she hard launched her relationship the week he played Ole Miss — and she was seen this week at a booster club meeting for the team.
You can’t make this soap opera up.
On Friday night, at least for couple of hours Lane could escape it all and just be a dad watching Knox, who led Oxford to a 37-27 win over Horn Lake in the 7A bracket of the Mississippi playoffs.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU, Florida drama
Father the game, he would have a proud moment with the 2028 recruit Knox.
Knox has said he doesn’t want to play for dad in college. Recently he’s been on visits to LSU and Alabama.
If fans are looking for anything, Kiffin did have Ole Miss colors with his hat and undershirt in that photo.
Right now, nothing is shocking and it looks like we have another week of the drama and rumors.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss