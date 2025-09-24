Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry reveals secret surprise for LSU bf Whit Weeks
Landry Kiffin has gone viral the week of dad Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels’ huge showdown with the LSU Tigers. Now, on Wednesday —the day her dad’s documentary “The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin” on ESPN comes out — she released her own video surprising her new boyfriend and LSU star Whit Weeks.
The 20-year-old daughter of the Ole Miss football coach goes to school at the University of Mississippi and is always a game-day hit with her fits like her white-out look for the home opener, and her Rebels-black shorts and top for last week’s win over Tulane.
She caused a stir this week when she hard launched her relationship with Weeks when the LSU linebacker plays at Ole Miss on Saturday. Dad made sure to clear the awkwardness up and assure fans Landry’s loyalty lies with the Rebels this weekend, though.
Now, in a new video on TikTok she posted on Wednesday, Landry is seen driving the 335 miles from Oxford, Mississippi, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for five hours to wake up and surprise Weeks.
Landry had made up a story that it was Parent’s Weekend for her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and she couldn’t see him, but she tricked him and made the five-hour trek while leaving at 3 am. She then documented her drive and arrival:
She’d show letting herself in his room:
The video she took in the room was too dark to see anything, but Weeks could be heard saying one word before the she shut off the camera: “What,” he said very slowly as he struggled to understand what was going on as he was just woken up.
What an awesome girlfriend.
It’s going to be an interesting weekend in Oxford with Landry in the stands, dad coaching Ole Miss, and Weeks on the field for LSU.
