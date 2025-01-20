Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife finally reveals sparkly denim fit for heartbreaking loss
Everything was set up for the Detroit Lions to shine on Saturday night at Ford Field, including head coach Dan Campbell’s wife’s fit. Unfortunately, the team didn’t sparkle like Holly Campbell’s look.
Holly, who went viral with her unique all-black fit for the Lions No.1-seed clinching win in the season finale, was hyped for the game earlier in the week, dropping a Game of Thrones Queen of the North look in the snow.
She teased her sparkly look for the divisional playoff game vs. the Washington Commanders right before the game, but when things went south and the dream became a nightmare for the Lions, Holly never revealed the full fit until now.
She also revealed it’s her 50th birthday on Monday and the suite was set up to celebrate her, but that, too, was spoiled by the 45-31 shocker.
It definitely wasn’t the way she or Lions fans envisioned the game going.
Holly took to Instagram to write a heartbreaking note to her husband and the fans on Sunday, and tried to cheer Dan up with a little kid’s painting for him.
It’s unfortunate for Holly the team didn’t sparkle like her fit in what would’ve made an epic night for her.
