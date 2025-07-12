The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne hints Paul Skenes needs to pop marriage proposal and put a ring on it

The influencer and former LSU gymnast drops a big hint on her TikTok while at her boyfriend’s Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Matt Ryan

Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Are wedding bells coming soon for Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes? It appears if up to her, they will.

The 22-year-old influencer and former LSU gymnast has been living it up lately from posing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, to doing “Riders up” in a competing pink dress with her sister Julz Dunne at the Kentucky Oaks race, to a baller trip to the Hamptons for the Fourth of July, to traveling all over to watch boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Speaking of watching Skenes and the Pirates, Dunne traveled to Minnesota to watch Skenes pitch vs. the Twins on Friday, and of course dropped another fire fit.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It was in that fit and at that game that Dunne took to TikTok and dropped the hint of wanting marriage to the 23-year-old Skenes. She wrote, “When I’m at my bf’s game and say the word “boyfriend” (all the other WAGs are engaged to married),” and how she feels “4 years old.”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Ball is in your court now, Skenes.

Dunne and Skenes have been together since he was at LSU with her in 2023, and they’ve been inseparable since with epic romantic boat rides and private jet trips. Will he pop the big question next and they can jet off into the sunset together?

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

