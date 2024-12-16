The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne surprises Paul Skenes with perfect early Christmas gift

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer gives her Pittsburgh Pirates man a gift most guys would appreciate.

Matt Ryan

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne after a game.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne after a game.

Livvy Dunne is full of surprises.

The LSU gymnast surprises us all with her stunning fits like her girl next door look, her leather miniskirt in the kitchen, and her cozy makeup-free selfie. She even went hipster while posing with her Pittsburgh Pirates man Paul Skenes.

She’s also surprised her mom with the epic gift of a beach house for her birthday.

It’s surprising how much air she can get a on flip maneuver, and how shocking her transformation has been from freshman year vs. now as a fifth year senior. It’s also surprising she didn’t get hurt when her Lady Tigers teammates all piled on her for an epic Christmas photo.

Dunne’s latest surprise was an early Christmas gift for Skenes in the form of a barbecue propane grill.

Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

And apparently, he “loves it” and fired it up.

Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

What did Skenes cook? Dunne can definitely eat as she’s shown off crushing some giant crab legs in a Louisiana crab boil.

Skenes did get Dunne the most elite birthday gift, but what will he give her for Christmas?

Dunne and the Lady Tigers have a big showcase event on Monday, December 16, for the fans at LSU, so hopefully she isn’t too full off whatever Skenes cooked up.

