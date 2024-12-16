Livvy Dunne surprises Paul Skenes with perfect early Christmas gift
Livvy Dunne is full of surprises.
The LSU gymnast surprises us all with her stunning fits like her girl next door look, her leather miniskirt in the kitchen, and her cozy makeup-free selfie. She even went hipster while posing with her Pittsburgh Pirates man Paul Skenes.
She’s also surprised her mom with the epic gift of a beach house for her birthday.
It’s surprising how much air she can get a on flip maneuver, and how shocking her transformation has been from freshman year vs. now as a fifth year senior. It’s also surprising she didn’t get hurt when her Lady Tigers teammates all piled on her for an epic Christmas photo.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays in tiny shorts for sizzling morning bedroom selfie
Dunne’s latest surprise was an early Christmas gift for Skenes in the form of a barbecue propane grill.
And apparently, he “loves it” and fired it up.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne gets cozy in shoestring tank top by her Christmas tree
What did Skenes cook? Dunne can definitely eat as she’s shown off crushing some giant crab legs in a Louisiana crab boil.
Skenes did get Dunne the most elite birthday gift, but what will he give her for Christmas?
Dunne and the Lady Tigers have a big showcase event on Monday, December 16, for the fans at LSU, so hopefully she isn’t too full off whatever Skenes cooked up.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit