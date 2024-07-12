SI

Livvy Dunne Had Perfect Reaction to Pirates Pulling Paul Skenes From No-Hitter

Andy Nesbitt

Feb 2, 2024; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia \"Livvy\" Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes finished the first half of his stellar rookie season on Thursday by flirting with a no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers, as the right-hander gave up zero hits through seven innings before being pulled from the game after throwing 99 pitches.

Skenes, whose next action will come in the MLB All-Star Game this Tuesday, was just six outs away from a no-no, which must have been hard for him to walk away from. But the Pirates want their ace to be healthy for the long haul and didn't want to risk keeping in the game, even though he could have gotten a no-hitter.

Skenes's girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, spoke with Sports Illustrated at the ESPYs on Thursday night about the Pirates' decision to pull him from the game.

"You know what, it would have been a cool accolade to say that you threw a no-hitter in your rookie year," Dunne said. "But also, you gotta make that arm last long, so I don’t blame them."

The Pirates won the game, 1-0.

