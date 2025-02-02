Livvy Dunne's sister Julz calls her 'nightmare' in LSU gymnastics hijinks post
Livvy Dunne loves her sister Julz and vice versa. The two have a close bond and as such Julz can make fun of Livvy on social media.
Julz, 23, just received an elite early birthday gift from Livvy and sent the LSU gymnast a heartfelt thank you on Instagram.
She’s also been the biggest superfan at Livvy’s meets this year in her gold cowgirl Tigers fit and Livvy cutouts, and even upstaged her superstar famous sister in an epic celebration photo after Friday’s big win over Missouri.
Speaking of Friday’s meet, Julz took to Snapchat for a funny post where she showed the Livvy cutout she held and her sister warming up and wrote, “There’s two of them. My worst nightmare.”
Hey, if there’s two of them would that have meant two elite birthday gifts? Maybe not a nightmare then.
Julz is the lady behind Dunne’s social media empire and has helped her build her popularity that’s so big now Livvy gets her own segment on SportsCenter. But Julz can get access no one else can and share posts like Livvy in the moment at the dinner table.
Julz may only have 112K Snapchat followers to Livvy’s 2.3 million, but she’s elite with posts like these.
