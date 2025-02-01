Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz upstages her again in LSU gymnastics celebration photo
Livvy Dunne didn’t compete on Friday for the first time this season, but her older sister Julz certainly stood out in the record-breaking crowd at LSU.
The viral Lady Tigers gymnast Livvy had an epic fire entrance with her teammates in front of over 13,000 fans, and crushed a leotard selfie “bestie” photo with Haleigh Bryant. After performing great to start the season like her crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener vs. Florida, Livvy took a backseat to watch teammates like Bryant win it for the defending champions over Missouri, 198.000-197.175.
Livvy, who took a trip last weekend with boyfriend Paul Skenes to New York City where she outshined him in a low-cut blue dress at his big MLB awards banquet, was once again upstaged during the team’s celebration by Julz and her gold cowgirl hat and purple LSU fit with a Livvy cutout.
She also stole the spotlight in the win over Florida in a very similar photo, and made headlines for her fit and antics in the season opener.
Julz, 23, is a graduate of LSU herself and is the woman behind Livvy’s social media empire. She shares a lot of great photos like her impromptu dinner photo that caught a surprised Livvy in the moment.
Julz certainly knows how to draw attention to herself as a superfan, and upstaged Livvy yet again.
