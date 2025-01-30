Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz snaps impromptu dinner photo of LSU gymnast
Livvy Dunne is used to taking pictures or doing one of her thousands of selfies. Her older sister Julz Dunne caught her having a moment with a picture that the LSU gymnastics star wasn’t ready for.
Livvy, 22, has had quite the past few weeks after crushing her first three gymnastics meets like her high-score on the floor with an epic double-backflip move, but suffered a set back when the defending national champion Lady Tigers were shocked by Arkansas. Her sister Julz, 23, has been there cheering her on, even upstaging her with her gold LSU cowgirl fit.
Dunne returned back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to prepare for this week’s meet vs. Missouri after she had an epic New York City trip where she outshined boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and his big awards banquet in a blue low-cut dress. She even got some time with mom and the two took an adorable selfie.
While back, Julz captured Livvy just in the moment eating dinner and on her cell phone. Livvy’s reaction was priceless.
It’s like, “Hey, I’m not doing anything wrong.” It’s a look a lot of kid’s give their parents.
Livvy loves to be in the moment, though, and she’s been living it up with her Lady Tigers teammates like her lap plane picture and her trio senior hug one.
It’s great to see her just being her in raw moments like these.
