Luka Doncic joined LeBron James, Russell Westbrook in NBA history during Mavericks-Lakers
Luka Doncic achieved some revenge during Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, the first matchup between the two teams since he was shockingly traded to LA in the middle of the night. The Lakers picked up a 107-99 win as Luka Doncic put up a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists. He also joined some special company with that triple-double.
According to ESPN, Doncic joined LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history to produce a triple-double against all 30 teams in the NBA. It was Doncic's first triple-double as a Lakers, and it had to come against his former team to lock him into the record books.
READ MORE: 'I don't believe it'... One part of Lakers-Mavericks trade that Anthony Davis won't accept
The triple-double was Doncic's 81st in his career, the 7th-most in NBA history behind Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, Nikola Jokic, Magic Johnson, LeBron, and Jason Kidd. He's just ahead of James Harden, but now that he's back and fully healthy, he should start climbing the leaderboard again. He's 26 triple-doubles away from catching his former Mavericks coach for sixth.
Doncic hopes to put up an even better performance when the Lakers play the Mavericks in Dallas in April. He's still dealing with the emotions of the trade, something that was apparent in his postgame press conference, but torching his former team in his former city could help the healing.
READ MORE: Mavericks-Lakers sets viewership record for 2024-25 NBA season
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter