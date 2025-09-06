Charger Report

Justin Herbert was brightest star in Los Angeles Chargers' win vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert delivered on the big stage in the team's win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers had no interest in being the victim of the Kansas City Chiefs on the first step in the Chiefs' "comeback" tour.

The Chargers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, and for a moment, it felt like another heartbreak was in the works for Chargers fans. But the team wouldn't be denied as they hung on for a massive win.

There were plenty of players worthy of earning the player of the game selection. However, quarterback Justin Herbert silenced a lot of doubters with his performance on the big stage.

Herbert would hit the 300 passing yard mark while also tossing three touchdowns in the Chargers' big Week 1 win.

The Chargers had four players with over 50 yards receiving, which proves that Herbert loved sharing the wealth.

All the talk leading up to this game was about the Chiefs putting that dreadful Super Bowl performance in the rearview. Now, everyone is wondering if the Chiefs can even win the division.

The Chargers made a statement with their Week 1 victory. But the celebration will not be long, as the Chargers will meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, then face the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

By the end of September, the Chargers could have a stranglehold on the AFC West. For now, fans should take the rest of the weekend to celebrate a win over Patrick Mahomes.

Los Angeles Chargers players in a huddle before game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Los Angeles Chargers players in a huddle before game against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

