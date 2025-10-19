The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Justin Herbert's gf Madison Beer stuns in selfie with Colts fan at Chargers game

The popstar made a Colts fan's day by taking a selfie before the Chargers game supporting her boyfriend Justin Herbert.

Madison Beer was the breakout sensation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with many fany jealous of her boyfriend Justin Herbert.

Well the red-hot popstar made an Indianapolis Colts fan's day, heck probably year today, by taking a a selfie before the Los Angeles Chargers game as she was obviously there to support her man.

The fan post on Instagram stoked about his A-list celebrity sighting, "hiii Madison bestie thank you so much but unfortunately it's Go Colts today 🥹😭✌🏽👑🏉."

Naturally as a Colts fan, he had to talk a little smack but realized he was the lucky one to meet the "bittersweet" hitmaker.

The one-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is often lauded for being a lucky man, and the former Oregon standout was extremely supportive of his girlfriend's superstar night as a new VS Angel, liking several of her Instagram posts, like her all-black look on the pink carpet that won the night before she ever strutted down the catwalk and performed her new single.

Published
