Megan Thee Stallion cheating on Klay Thompson is completely false

Beware the parody account, especially on NBA Twitter.

The social media platform, now know as X, houses many parody accounts, if not flat out fraudulent ones, and it appears an NBA Centel wannabe called Hoops Crave has fooled many users into believing A-list NBA WAG Megan Thee Stallion and her four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson boyfriend had broken up after the pop star cheated on the Dallas Mavericks shooting guard.

Luckily, it's 100% not true and completely fabricated.

The erroneous headline that has now gone viral reads, "Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have reportedly broken up after Megan was caught cheating."

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have reportedly broken up after Megan was caught cheating. pic.twitter.com/7XYZYbfxLe — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) December 12, 2025

Hoops Crave, with less than 4k followers, is a parody account. Heck, it even says in their handle: "Craving Hoops Culture | parody account." This tweet has 4.5 million views as of this posting and is rising rapidly.

The Grammy winning Stallion posted an adorable video golfing with Thompson only three days ago, and she recently cooked an epic Thanksgiving spread for his entire family.

The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker has also been courtside for nearly every one of his games, so take a huge breath, relax, and move on with your life. (There is also an unsettling amount of trolls, and one former NBA player, Jason Williams, that blame Stallion anytime Thompson struggles, which as I've written, is absurd.)

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are still very much together. Heck, they just bought a mansion together!

