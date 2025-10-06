Megan Thee Stallion gushes over Klay Thompson with cute detail you missed
Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, are no longer shy about their romance after confirming their romance while on vacation together in July.
The four-time NBA champion and "Hot Girl Summer" rapper hard launched their relationship while making their red carpet debut together at the Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in July.
Pete referred to the 35-year-old guard as "my man" in Instagram post last week, but now she has a new nickname for Thompson.
While Thompson made it clear that he has no desire to speak publicly about his relationship during the Mavericks' media day, the famous couple appears comfortably sharing an intimate look at their life on social media.
Pete shared all-new, loved up video compilation of special moments with Thompson on Monday, Oct. 6. She captioned the post, "My baby my babyyy 💋."
While there were numerous cute moments of the couple, an Instagram star with over 500,000 followers made their debut in the video.
Pete included a short clip of Thompson getting love from her dog, 4oe. The adorable French bulldog appears to be a huge fan of the Mavericks star.
Thompson also had an Instagram page for his beloved furry friend, Rocco, an English bulldog. But after 13 years together, Rocco died in May.
