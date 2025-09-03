Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t notice Klay Thompson taking selfie on chill beach day
Klay Thompson’s adventures with new girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion took the couple to the beach this time.
The couple was first discovered together by social media in a bikini photo the rapper posted with the Dallas Mavericks star in the background by the pool. They’d hard launch their relationship at a charity event for Megan Pete — the rapper’s real name — where they had on matching black fits.
Since then, we’ve seen Thompson, 35, getting frisky with Pete, 30, in the gym, followed by an epic boat trip where she crushed him with her fishing fit. Thompson then posted loving Pete’s cooking with a very odd combo of foods.
Now, Thompson posted from the beach where he was seen body surfing.
And chilling next to Pete on the sand where she didn’t even notice he was taking a selfie.
It looks like a chill day for the rapper and the four-time NBA champion. He seems happy, but she’s protecting her face from the sun and sand and looks very into her book.
Thompson will be entering his 14th NBA season this fall, but is clearly enjoying his offseason with Pete.
