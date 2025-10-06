The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Klay Thompson shares Megan Thee Stallion cuddle photo ending breakup speculation

After an awkward answer about his pop-star girlfriend, speculation was heating up the fan-favorite couple had broken up. Thompson ended that with one photo.

All is right with the world again, at least when it comes to an NBA fan favorite and his wildly entertaining pop-star girlfriend.

Megan Thee Stallion red carpet
Four-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors icon, now Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson, now battling to keep his starting spot, had made us all worry that he and Megan Thee Stallion, by far our No. 1 new summer celebrity couple, had ended their relationship when answering a softball question from a reporter about their romance at Mavericks media day.

Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion
"I'm not going to talk about that," Thompson said about the Grammy Award winner before making it about trying to win another NBA title. "But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an off-season. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year. And that's what I do."

Talk about awkward.

The 30-year-old "Hot Girl Summer" hit-maker had put us a little more at ease having posted on Instagram a couple of days before that uncomfortable exchange, rocking a signature Megan Thee Stallion fit, "Okay hotties my man gone to work now, yall ready for me? 😝."

"My man" meant it was all going to be OK.

Megan Thee Stallion
Now the 35-year-old, five-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, has confirmed that they're still happy and thriving, sharing them adorably cuddling together in an Instagram photo dump as the hip-hop artist flexes a pink-and-blonde hairdo to go with her all-pink ensemble.

"THE BEST THING IN LIFE IS LIFE," Thompson captioned the post.

Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion
The last post in the photo dump also has him snuggling with Stallion's French Bulldog, Foe Thee Frenchie, who is an influencer in his own right with 501K followers.

So Shaq's six weeks prediction has bitten the dust, and Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's summer lovin' has officially made it to fall - just in time for the start of the NBA season.

We can't wait to see all of her fantastic courtside fits.

Megan Thee Stallion
