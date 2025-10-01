Megan Thee Stallion's post contradicts Klay Thompson's awkward answer about her
Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion made it well past Shaquille O'Neal's diabolical prediction of six weeks.
But given the bliss of the happy couple over the summer with their many adventures together, it was a bit odd that the four-time NBA champion avoided the question when asked specifically about his pop-star girlfriend.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay Thompson adores
At first the ex-Golden State Warriors fan-favorite acts like he doesn't know what the reporter is referring to on a softball question at Dallas Mavericks media day about how their relationship has changed him, then the 35-year-old five-time NBA All-Star pivots the answer to make it not about her at all.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on boyfriend Klay Thompson’s new adventure
"I'm not going to talk about that," Thompson said. "But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an off-season. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year. And that's what I do."
RELATED: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit with one regret
Megan Thee Stallion says 'my man' in latest Instagram post
Funny enough, Megan Thee Stallion posted several times about the strenuous off-season conditioning, and the 30-year-old Grammy winner more than held her own.
A day prior to this exchange, the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker flexed a new look with a caption that seemed to suggest the entertaining duo was still going strong.
"Okay hotties," Stallion wrote in an Instagram post showing off a glammed-up look from head to toe. "My man gone to work now, yall ready for me? 😝."
"My man gone to work" would seem to suggest she's referring to her NBA boyfriend, who of course is now getting ready for the regular season, with the first game only three weeks away in a Texas rivalry game with the San Antonio Spurs.
Surly Klay to press is nothing new
Also, Thompson is often times a little quirky, if not contemptuous, with the press vs. his charming personality away from the media. So that could very much be the main reason why the Splash Brothers legend wasn't having it with the Stallion question.
Megan Thee Stallion likes to sit NBA courtside, so we'll know soon enough if they're still an elite power couple. We're certainly hoping so given how much entertainment they provided over the summer.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing