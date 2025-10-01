The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Megan Thee Stallion's post contradicts Klay Thompson's awkward answer about her

The NBA star gave an answer at Dallas Mavericks media day that led to breakup speculation. Megan Thee Stallion's latest post told a different story.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/NurPhoto
Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion made it well past Shaquille O'Neal's diabolical prediction of six weeks.

But given the bliss of the happy couple over the summer with their many adventures together, it was a bit odd that the four-time NBA champion avoided the question when asked specifically about his pop-star girlfriend.

Megan Thee Stallion red carpet
IMAGO / WENN

At first the ex-Golden State Warriors fan-favorite acts like he doesn't know what the reporter is referring to on a softball question at Dallas Mavericks media day about how their relationship has changed him, then the 35-year-old five-time NBA All-Star pivots the answer to make it not about her at all.

Klay Thompson
Sept. 29, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) poses for a photo during the Mavericks 2025 media day at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I'm not going to talk about that," Thompson said. "But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an off-season. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year. And that's what I do."

Megan Thee Stallion says 'my man' in latest Instagram post

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Funny enough, Megan Thee Stallion posted several times about the strenuous off-season conditioning, and the 30-year-old Grammy winner more than held her own.

Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson working out together. / Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

A day prior to this exchange, the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker flexed a new look with a caption that seemed to suggest the entertaining duo was still going strong.

"Okay hotties," Stallion wrote in an Instagram post showing off a glammed-up look from head to toe. "My man gone to work now, yall ready for me? 😝."

Megan Thee Stallion
IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

"My man gone to work" would seem to suggest she's referring to her NBA boyfriend, who of course is now getting ready for the regular season, with the first game only three weeks away in a Texas rivalry game with the San Antonio Spurs.

Surly Klay to press is nothing new

Klay Thompson
Sep 29, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) poses for a photo during the Mavericks 2025 media day at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Also, Thompson is often times a little quirky, if not contemptuous, with the press vs. his charming personality away from the media. So that could very much be the main reason why the Splash Brothers legend wasn't having it with the Stallion question.

Megan Thee Stallion likes to sit NBA courtside, so we'll know soon enough if they're still an elite power couple. We're certainly hoping so given how much entertainment they provided over the summer.

Megan Thee Stallion
Dec. 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

