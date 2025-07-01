Natalia Bryant rocks Dodgers fit with aunt Sophie in rare photo with Vanessa’s sister
Natalia Bryant celebrated her aunt Sophie’s birthday with an adorable picture together at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.
Sophie is Natalia’s mom Vanessa’s older sister and rarely seen. On Tuesday, Mom made a sweet post with a throwback photo with “big sister” with husband Kobe Bryant.
Natalia has been with family a lot lately, including her USC graduation where she shared a sweet moment with mom and had an awesome tribute to dad. She also went to New York with mom, sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, where she had an epic pose with a much taller WNBA star Angel Reese, and then rocked a casual fit with the family dog in Central Park. Also, they all just went to Mexico where Natalia looked amazingly similar to mom.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in colorful beach fit visiting Greece
Natalia and the family love dad’s favorite team the Dodgers and have been seen at several games, even throwing out first pitches.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia rock stunning fits in Khloé Kardashian birthday post
For aunt Sophie’s birthday, Natalia shared a photo together at a game. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Auntie ❤️ I love you beyond.”
What a sweet picture of Natalia and her aunt we don’t see a lot of pictures of.
The family certainly bleeds Dodgers blue, though, there’s no doubt about that.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit