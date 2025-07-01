The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant rocks Dodgers fit with aunt Sophie in rare photo with Vanessa’s sister

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant wishes mom’s sister a happy birthday.

Bryant, daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant reacts before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.
Natalia Bryant celebrated her aunt Sophie’s birthday with an adorable picture together at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. 

Sophie is Natalia’s mom Vanessa’s older sister and rarely seen. On Tuesday, Mom made a sweet post with a throwback photo with “big sister” with husband Kobe Bryant

Natalia has been with family a lot lately, including her USC graduation where she shared a sweet moment with mom and had an awesome tribute to dad. She also went to New York with mom, sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, where she had an epic pose with a much taller WNBA star Angel Reese, and then rocked a casual fit with the family dog in Central Park. Also, they all just went to Mexico where Natalia looked amazingly similar to mom.

The Bryant family
Natalia and the family love dad’s favorite team the Dodgers and have been seen at several games, even throwing out first pitches.

Natalia Bryant
For aunt Sophie’s birthday, Natalia shared a photo together at a game. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Auntie ❤️ I love you beyond.”

Sophie and Natalia
What a sweet picture of Natalia and her aunt we don’t see a lot of pictures of.

The family certainly bleeds Dodgers blue, though, there’s no doubt about that.

The Bryants
