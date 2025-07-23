NBA reporter Taylor Rooks stuns in wedding photos to mystery man with A-list guests
Taylor Rooks shocked on Wednesday when she dropped wedding photos in a star-studded event.
The 33-year-old TNT NBA reporter as well as Amazon’s Thursday Night Football sideline reporter certainly keeps her private life pretty private as she got married with little-known about the event or to whom.
One thing she always does is slays with her fashion and her interviews like outshining the Lakers-Timberwolves matchup in a tiger-print fit, and stunning pink look for a big NFL game.
Rooks absolutely crushed in her wedding dress in some amazing photos. Rooks wrote, “What a night. This is love 💍.”
The guest list included big names like Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell with his new fiancée Coco Jones, singer Jack Harlow. She even brought together Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant and former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green for an epic photo after their beef.
It looked like an amazing night.
Congrats to Rooks and her man whomever he on their marriage.
