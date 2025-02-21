NFL MVP Josh Allen, fiancée Hailee Steinfeld enjoy rare public date night
February got off to a hot start for Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen. Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Allen made his highly-anticipated red carpet debut with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld at the storied Saenger Theater in New Orleans for the NFL Honors ceremony.
When the night came to an end, Josh Allen was the NFL MVP.
Throughout the night, the Allen and Steinfeld shippers got a rare look at their PDA, which came after they have managed to keep a low-profile throughout their relationship.
MORE: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in never-before-seen backstage photos at NFL Honors
Now that the NFL offseason is in full swing, Allen and Steinfeld are being tracked down by civilian paps trying to get a look at Buffalo's favorite couple.
This week, the couple was spotted enjoying a relaxed, casual dinner on a rare public date night.
Sometimes you just have to keep it casual.
MORE: Josh Allen tears up with personal thank you video to Bills Mafia
Steinfeld and Allen have been linked since May 2023. A few months later, the pair was seen in Los Cabos over Fourth of July Weekend, showing some PDA during their pool time.
They had been quiet about their relationship and avoided public statements or many appearances together, but Allen did share a photo of the two together in Paris on his Instagram account this summer. He captioned the post, "Onward."
Allen and Steinfeld got engaged on November 29, 2024.
