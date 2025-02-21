The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL MVP Josh Allen, fiancée Hailee Steinfeld enjoy rare public date night

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen and his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld were spotted out on a rare public date night in casual, relaxing fits.

Josh Sanchez

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors ceremony.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors ceremony. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

February got off to a hot start for Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen. Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Allen made his highly-anticipated red carpet debut with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld at the storied Saenger Theater in New Orleans for the NFL Honors ceremony.

When the night came to an end, Josh Allen was the NFL MVP.

Throughout the night, the Allen and Steinfeld shippers got a rare look at their PDA, which came after they have managed to keep a low-profile throughout their relationship.

MORE: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in never-before-seen backstage photos at NFL Honors

Now that the NFL offseason is in full swing, Allen and Steinfeld are being tracked down by civilian paps trying to get a look at Buffalo's favorite couple.

This week, the couple was spotted enjoying a relaxed, casual dinner on a rare public date night.

Sometimes you just have to keep it casual.

MORE: Josh Allen tears up with personal thank you video to Bills Mafia

Steinfeld and Allen have been linked since May 2023. A few months later, the pair was seen in Los Cabos over Fourth of July Weekend, showing some PDA during their pool time.

Hailee Steinfeld,
IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

They had been quiet about their relationship and avoided public statements or many appearances together, but Allen did share a photo of the two together in Paris on his Instagram account this summer. He captioned the post, "Onward."

Allen and Steinfeld got engaged on November 29, 2024.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep

NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside

Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching

In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night

Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Relationships