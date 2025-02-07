Josh Allen tears up with personal thank you video to Bills Mafia
Thursday night was a monumental one for Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills star quarterback made his red carpet debut with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld and had social media buzzing when Steinfeld finally showed off her highly-anticipated engagement rock.
But inside of the room at the storied Saenger Theater in New Orleans, things got even better.
Entering the night, many believed the NFL MVP award would go to Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson, who had a historic season in several statistical categories.
MORE: Bills QB Josh Allen has epic Hailee Steinfeld kiss winning NFL MVP
When the votes were read, however, it was Allen who earned the league's top individual prize, becoming the first Bills player to win the award since 1991.
Allen delivered an emotional acceptance speech inside the theater and gave an adorable shoutout to Hailee Steinfeld, while also showing love to his parents for being his rock and support system throughout his two decades of playing the game.
Then, after giving his speech to the public, a teary-eyed Allen made his way through the halls of the theater and found a camera to deliver a short, but direct message of love to Bills Mafia for their support throughout the season.
Some may say Lamar Jackson was snubbed, but Allen was equally as deserving of the award.
Allen finished the 2024 regular season with 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and a career-low six interceptions. He added 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground for the Bills, who fell just short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game after a controversial call that may ultimately lead to an NFL rule change.
Congratulations to Mr. Allen and Bills Mafia.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams