NFL MVP Josh Allen's simple on-stage message shows immense gratitude
Josh Allen ended his acceptance speech with what can be considered the line of the night at the annual NFL Honors show.
Narrowly defeating two-time winner Lamar Jackson, the Buffalo Bills' quarterback graciously received the NFL MVP award in front of an audience of his peers on Thursday night in New Orleans. With his parents and famous fiancé Hailee Steinfeld looking on, Allen addressed the crowd while showing great humility.
"I know this is an individual award and it says Most Valuable Player on it, but I think it's derived from team success and I love my team," said Allen.
After thanking everyone in the Bills' organization, his parents and Steinfeld, the 28-year-old field general left Bills Mafia with nine words of wisdom for the offseason.
"Be good, do good, God bless and go Bills," said Allen as he held up the hardware.
RELATED: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s most glamorous NFL Honors moments
Allen, a four-time NFL MVP finalist, won the award for the first time on Thursday night, becoming the first-ever Bills' quarterback to do so. Buffalo's previous MVP recipients were running backs Thurman Thomas (1991) and OJ Simpson (1973).
With Buffalo supposedly in a "transition" season that included the departure of WR1 Stefon Diggs, Allen led the team to a fifth consecutive AFC East title. The dual threat became the first player in league annals to total 40+ touchdowns five years in a row.
Earlier in the evening, Allen received the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award, which is "presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —