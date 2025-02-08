Hailee Steinfeld stuns in never-before-seen backstage photos at NFL Honors
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen made his highly-anticipated red carpet debut with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld this week outside of the storied Saenger Theater in New Orleans for the NFL Honors ceremony.
Allen got some hardware after winning the NFL MVP award, while Steinfeld showed off her massive engagement rock.
Now that the dust has settled, we are getting to see some backstage moments from the event.
The Instagram account "Hailee Steinfeld Updates" shares rare photos of the actress and singer and the latest shows Steinfeld posing for a photo with a woman working the event backstage and another group photo with Allen by her side.
Even when Hailee isn't on the red carpet, she knows how to shine for the camera. You have to respect a photogenic queen.
Steinfeld and Allen have been linked since May 2023. A few months later, the pair was seen in Los Cabos over Fourth of July Weekend, showing some PDA during their pool time.
They had been quiet about their relationship and avoided public statements or many appearances together, but Allen did share a photo of the two together in Paris on his Instagram account this summer. He captioned the post, "Onward."
Allen and Steinfeld got engaged on November 29, 2024.
