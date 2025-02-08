The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld stuns in never-before-seen backstage photos at NFL Honors

New photos have emerged of Hailee Steinfeld backstage at the NFL Honors ceremony where she was looking glam to support NFL MVP boyfriend Josh Allen.

Josh Sanchez

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen made his highly-anticipated red carpet debut with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld this week outside of the storied Saenger Theater in New Orleans for the NFL Honors ceremony.

Allen got some hardware after winning the NFL MVP award, while Steinfeld showed off her massive engagement rock.

Now that the dust has settled, we are getting to see some backstage moments from the event.

MORE: Josh Allen tears up with personal thank you video to Bills Mafia

The Instagram account "Hailee Steinfeld Updates" shares rare photos of the actress and singer and the latest shows Steinfeld posing for a photo with a woman working the event backstage and another group photo with Allen by her side.

Hailee Steinfeld backstage at the NFL Honors ceremony.
Hailee Steinfeld backstage at the NFL Honors ceremony. / Hailee Steinfeld Updates/ Instagram

MORE: Bills QB Josh Allen has epic Hailee Steinfeld kiss winning NFL MVP

NFL MVP Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld backstage at the NFL Honors ceremony.
NFL MVP Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld backstage at the NFL Honors ceremony. / Hailee Steinfeld Updates / Instagram

Even when Hailee isn't on the red carpet, she knows how to shine for the camera. You have to respect a photogenic queen.

MORE: Josh Allen has sweet Hailee Steinfeld BTS moment you might have missed

Steinfeld and Allen have been linked since May 2023. A few months later, the pair was seen in Los Cabos over Fourth of July Weekend, showing some PDA during their pool time.

Donnie Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld present Best Country Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden
Donnie Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld present Best Country Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

They had been quiet about their relationship and avoided public statements or many appearances together, but Allen did share a photo of the two together in Paris on his Instagram account this summer. He captioned the post, "Onward."

Allen and Steinfeld got engaged on November 29, 2024.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet

Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit

Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front

Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top

Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Parties