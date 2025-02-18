Kylie Kelce Had Wild Explanation for Viral Photo of Her Inhaling Chips at Super Bowl
Kylie Kelce attended Super Bowl LIX earlier this month in New Orleans where she watched her beloved Philadelphia Eagles destroy Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, 40–22.
While much of the attention from that night was on the collapse of the Chiefs, Kylie went viral thanks to a photo of her eating Cheetos straight from the bag while sitting in her suite.
She and her husband, Jason Kelce, had a fun conversation about that moment, which led to a wild confession from Kylie about how she'll always smash a bag of chips to make them easier to eat.
Here's how that chat went:
Kylie: "If you catch me eating any type of bagged item in public—Cheetos, chips, any of it—I will be dumping it into my mouth from the bag. First of all, cut out the middleman. Second, I didn’t have an opportunity to wash my hands so my germaphobia said dump it right in."
Jason: "So you were dumping the Cheetos in even when it was a full bag of Cheetos?"
Kylie: "100%."
Jason: "Who the hell does that?"
Kylie: "Sometimes I will crunch up Doritos so they slide out of the bag and into my mouth in a nice fashion."
Jason: "But the Dorito whole chip is like the best part about opening up the bag. You have some weird eating habits between that and cereal I think you are very misguided in a lot of your junk food eating habits."
Kylie: "Yea but you married me, sucka."
Here's the video of that very important conversation:
That's a tough argument right there. Jason is right in that the whole big chip is the most enjoyable part about eating a fresh bag of chips. The worst is when you get down to the crumbs and have to deal with what can quickly become a mess, while also really not getting to enjoy the end of the chips. The bottom of the bag of chips is the worst part about the bag of chips. And yet Kylie opts to make the whole bag be that part? But it does make some sense if you are in public and don't have a chance to wash your hands.
Anyways, what we're trying to say here is that we miss football.