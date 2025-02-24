NHL star Mitch Marner, wife Stephanie announce major personal news
It's been quite the February for NHL star Mitch Marner. Along with winning the 4 Nations Face-Off with Team Canada last week, his wife Stephanie recently revealed that she is pregnant with the couple's first child.
Stephanie shared the pregnancy announcement on social media and the photos began making the rounds over the weekend.
The photo was originally posted on Valentine's Day.
A second photo appeared to reveal Stephanie and the Toronto Maple Leafs alternate captain are expecting a baby boy.
Marner played a key role in Team Canada's epic overtime win over Team USA in the 4 Nations Final. He recorded the assist on Connor McDavid's overtime game-winner.
After the win, Marner posted a photo of his celebration with Stephanie, and his parents Paul and Bonnie.
There was nothing but smiles after the instant classic.
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by the final, which turned out to be the host nations.
After the epic ending to 4 Nations, the Maple Leafs jumped right back into action with back-to-back dominant wins over the Carolina Hurricanes (6-3) and Chicago Blackhawks (5-2).
Up next for Toronto is a Tuesday night showdown against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, where Team Canada hoisted the 4 Nations trophy.
