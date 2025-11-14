Nico Harrison's daughter Nia reveals college choice in Luka Doncic's Lakers backyard
Nobody in North American professional sports had a worse week than Nico Harrison.
The former Dallas Mavericks general manager was fired on Tuesday after his reputation never recovered thanks to the disastrous Luka Doncic blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only that, it seemed like a young fan apologizing to owner Patrick Dumont for flipping him off at the home opener, in a Doncic Lakers jersey no less, was the final straw that led to his ouster.
While Harrison continues to get mostly trashed, the one-time Nike executive that was super tight with Kobe Bryant, one of the main reasons he decided to part ways with the supposedly lazy Doncic, is concentrating on being a "Girl Dad," hilariously writing on his Instagram profile he was also "Unemployed."
Harrison has two daughters, Noelle and Nia with his wife Darlise, and the proud girl dad shared Nia's original Instagram post announcing she was proudly committing to the USC Trojans, joining their track and field team, specializing in the high jump.
"I am so blessed and excited to announce my commitment to University of Southern California!, "Nia wrote in part for her caption. "I want to thank God, my family, coaches, and friends for continuously being there and encouraging me to be the best athlete I can be!"
Nia's father reposted it, writing, "Congratulations @niaharrison_[.] Fight on ✌️."
In a hilarious twist of fate, the USC campus is literally right down the road from where the Los Angeles Lakers and Doncic play their home games at the Crypto.com Arena. "Fight On" of course is the iconic Trojans cheer.
The five-time All-NBA First Team selection was asked about Nia's dad getting fired.
"The city of Dallas, the fans, the players... they'll always have a special place in my heart," Doncic said. "I thought I was going to stay there forever."
Now the man who was responsible for ruining forever has a daughter that will be in Luka's backyard.
Time heals all wounds, so maybe Nico will take Nia to a game to watch the Lakers' new fan favorite and franchise centerpiece.
And the good news for the 52-year-old unemployed NBA GM, he won't get booed.
