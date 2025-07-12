Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes eye-catching custom ‘track Barbie’ race fit
Gabby Thomas always looks good on race day with her track fits and her winning ways. Her latest custom color kit that she flexed on social media may be her best yet.
The 28-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter has been flexing and dancing to good times a lot recently. We’ve seen her dancing with teammates on the track, to busting a move on the podium after winning $100k, to rocking a tank top and miniskirt while showing off her dance skills celebrating her big ESPYs nomination.
RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes ridiculous abs called out for 'fake smiling'
She’s also been flaunting some stunning looks like her dramatic new one, to her cowboy stunner on a date night with fiancé Spencer McManes, to her “Business Barbie” head-turner.
Speaking of the Barbie look, Thomas unveiled her custom “track Barbie” uniform for race days on TikTok that is pure fire.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas rocks winning spider-web track fit despite Grand Slam loss
She also showed it off in a one-piece look.
Win or lose on the track, Thomas certainly will look good doing so as always, but now with her own flavor of color.
Thomas isn’t scheduled to run until September 26 at Athlos in New York. Will she be rocking that new look then, or one of her other winners?
