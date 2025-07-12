The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes eye-catching custom ‘track Barbie’ race fit

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter shows off a fire Barbie look for race days.

Matt Ryan

Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas always looks good on race day with her track fits and her winning ways. Her latest custom color kit that she flexed on social media may be her best yet.

The 28-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter has been flexing and dancing to good times a lot recently. We’ve seen her dancing with teammates on the track, to busting a move on the podium after winning $100k, to rocking a tank top and miniskirt while showing off her dance skills celebrating her big ESPYs nomination.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

She’s also been flaunting some stunning looks like her dramatic new one, to her cowboy stunner on a date night with fiancé Spencer McManes, to her “Business Barbie” head-turner.

Speaking of the Barbie look, Thomas unveiled her custom “track Barbie” uniform for race days on TikTok that is pure fire.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok

She also showed it off in a one-piece look.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok

Win or lose on the track, Thomas certainly will look good doing so as always, but now with her own flavor of color.

Thomas isn’t scheduled to run until September 26 at Athlos in New York. Will she be rocking that new look then, or one of her other winners?

Gabby Thomas of the United States finishes second in the Women's 200 Meters during the Grand Slam Track series.
Gabby Thomas of the United States finishes second in the Women's 200 Meters during the Grand Slam Track series. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

