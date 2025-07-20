Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes ripped abs in crop top, jean shorts combo
Three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter Gabby Thomas has been rocking gold medal-worthy fits lately, including her most recent causal weekend jean shorts look that is sure to turn heads.
The 28-year-old Thomas has been a sensation on and off the track, winning the first-ever Grand Slam Track meet and $100k while busting a move on the podium. She also crushed a fire-red dress at the Met Gala looking radically different, followed by a breathtaking white minidress for the ESPYs in Los Angeles this week.
Thomas also got engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes in the offseason and just flexed her giant ring in a close-up photo.
Now, she won the weekend with her crop top while flexing her insanely toned abs and her jean shorts look.
Thomas was last seen going viral in Daisy Dukes while on ESPN’s College GameDay in Austin, Texas, where she and McManes live.
Thomas can do no wrong these days on and off the track. She even crushed a first pitch at Philadelphia Phillies game. What can’t she do?
