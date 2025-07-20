The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes ripped abs in crop top, jean shorts combo

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter even makes causal stand out after crushing her ESPYs dress.

Matt Ryan

Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.
Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter Gabby Thomas has been rocking gold medal-worthy fits lately, including her most recent causal weekend jean shorts look that is sure to turn heads.

The 28-year-old Thomas has been a sensation on and off the track, winning the first-ever Grand Slam Track meet and $100k while busting a move on the podium. She also crushed a fire-red dress at the Met Gala looking radically different, followed by a breathtaking white minidress for the ESPYs in Los Angeles this week.

Gabby Thomas
Thomas at the ESPYs. / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Thomas also got engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes in the offseason and just flexed her giant ring in a close-up photo.

Now, she won the weekend with her crop top while flexing her insanely toned abs and her jean shorts look.

Gabby Thomas (right) and friend
Gabby Thomas (right) and friend / Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas and friends
Gabby Thomas and friends / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Thomas was last seen going viral in Daisy Dukes while on ESPN’s College GameDay in Austin, Texas, where she and McManes live.

Thomas can do no wrong these days on and off the track. She even crushed a first pitch at Philadelphia Phillies game. What can’t she do?

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

