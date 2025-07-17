Paige Bueckers gets cozy with Azzi Fudd in cute mirror selfie 'Thank you God' post
Though Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd may be dealing with those long-distance relationship woes, the two are still feeling the love from afar. Over the course of the past two months, Bueckers has been going hard on the court in her WNBA rookie year as the Dallas Wings guard, while Fudd is preparing for her final season on the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team. But they certainly cherish the moments they have when they can spend time together.
On Thursday, July 17, Bueckers took to her Instagram page to share a carousel of photos from the past few months. In one of the photos, she and Fudd pose for a cutesy mirror selfie. Fudd is wearing a baggy pink sweatpants and hoodie ensemble while Bueckers is in a blue and red Huskies tracksuit.
“Growing through it all. Halfway through. Thank you God,” Bueckers wrote in the post’s caption.
On Wednesday night, Fudd made a red carpet appearance at the ESPYs in a gorgeous lavender dress. Bueckers couldn’t be in attendance — as the Wings were playing the Las Vegas Aces last night, but lost 86-90 — however, she expressed her excitement over Fudd’s look via her Instagram story.
The couple that slays together, stays together.
