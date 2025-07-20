The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Bueckers, Flau'jae reunite for 'real life goals' besties party mode at 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend

These two ladies are killing it in their respective careers.

Alex Gonzalez

Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a basket Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a basket Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While life may take us all in different directions, true friendship is forever, and Paige Bueckers and Flau’jae Johnson showed us how real besties party. 

Paige Buecker
Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Team Collier forward Angel Reese (5) celebrate after defeating Team Clark in the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

RELATED: Flau'jae Johnson goes IG official with LSU football player boyfriend

This weekend, Bueckers is in Indianapolis, Indiana competing in the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Playing for Team Collier — spearheaded by captain Napheesa of the Minnesota Lynx — Bueckers finished Saturday’s game with six points, eight assists, and two rebounds, leading Team Collier to a 151-131 victory against Team Clark — led by captain Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.

All of this was cause for celebration, and she did not miss a beat when she and Flau’jae were spotted partying later that evening. Of course, this warmed fans’ hearts, as well as the heart of Flau’jae’s mother and manager, Kia Brooks.

Brooks shared a video to her Instagram page, expressing gladness over the fact that they’ve remained close all these years.

“Flau’jae and Paige may not have played together on the court, but their bond is real-life goals,” read a caption overlaying the video.

RELATED: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd party together as 'power couple' of WNBA All-Star weekend

Bueckers is currently killing it in her rookie season on the Dallas Wings, while Flau’jae is gearing up for her fourth season on the LSU Tigers’ women’s basketball team. But no matter where their careers have taken them, they’ve remained close friends. Just don’t get them started on who’s the ultimate rizzler.

Flau'jae
Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) reacts after play against the UCLA Bruins during the first half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. / James Snook-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph

Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video

Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad

Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look

Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Relationships