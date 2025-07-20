Paige Bueckers, Flau'jae reunite for 'real life goals' besties party mode at 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend
While life may take us all in different directions, true friendship is forever, and Paige Bueckers and Flau’jae Johnson showed us how real besties party.
This weekend, Bueckers is in Indianapolis, Indiana competing in the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Playing for Team Collier — spearheaded by captain Napheesa of the Minnesota Lynx — Bueckers finished Saturday’s game with six points, eight assists, and two rebounds, leading Team Collier to a 151-131 victory against Team Clark — led by captain Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.
All of this was cause for celebration, and she did not miss a beat when she and Flau’jae were spotted partying later that evening. Of course, this warmed fans’ hearts, as well as the heart of Flau’jae’s mother and manager, Kia Brooks.
Brooks shared a video to her Instagram page, expressing gladness over the fact that they’ve remained close all these years.
“Flau’jae and Paige may not have played together on the court, but their bond is real-life goals,” read a caption overlaying the video.
Bueckers is currently killing it in her rookie season on the Dallas Wings, while Flau’jae is gearing up for her fourth season on the LSU Tigers’ women’s basketball team. But no matter where their careers have taken them, they’ve remained close friends. Just don’t get them started on who’s the ultimate rizzler.
