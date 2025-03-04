Paige VanZant trolls husband Austin Vanderford's photography skills
Former UFC star Paige VanZant is back in action this week. Since her post-mixed martial arts career, "12 Gauge" Paige has found a love for Dana White's slap-fighting promotion Power Slap, and she will return to the stage on Friday night.
VanZant will be competing at Power Slap 12 on Friday, March 7, against Mikael-Michelle Brown at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
But ahead of her return to the Power Slap stage, Paige had to troll her husband, UFC fighter Austin Vanderford, on social media for a hilarious reason.
MORE: Paige VanZant, husband Austin Vanderford share special moment after UFC debut
Paige shared a photo that Vanderford took of her on the TV, along with a photo of his poster signing before his successful UFC debut in February. Vanderford's photography skills clearly aren't up to par.
When a couple can laugh together, you know that is nothing but love.
MORE: Paige VanZant gushes over husband Austin Vanderford's emphatic TKO in UFC debut
During her time in mixed martial arts, VanZant compiled a record of 8-5. In professional boxing, she is 0-0-1, while going 0-2 in bare-knuckle boxing.
It's been a rocky road for VanZant in her post-UFC career, but she has said she doesn't need the money, so she is just competing to challenge herself and for the love of the game.
We will have to see how things go this week in her return to Power Slap.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor