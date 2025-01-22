The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Pat McAfee's wife shares adorable photo of 1-year-old daughter loving 'her daddy'

The ESPN host returns home from the College Football Playoff National Championship for the cutest daddy-daughter moment.

Matt Ryan

ESPN analysts Pat McAfee before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
ESPN analysts Pat McAfee before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With the college football season over, ESPN’s Pat McAfee got in some adorable family time.

The 37-year-old sports analyst and commmentator headed home after working the College Football Playoff National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It’s been a long season of many moments on College GameDay with Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso, including his heartwarming moment with a crying Texas Longhorns fan after the team’s loss.

Pat McAfe
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Lee Corso (center) wears a Buckeyes mascot head as Pat McAfee (left) and Kirk Herbstreit (right) watch at Rose Bowl Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The former Indianapolis Colts punter with his loud takes, also has the "The Pat McAfee Show" with the worldwide leader in sports.

McAfee returned home to be with his one-year-old daughter Mackenzie, who he previously was seen adorably dancing with her. Pat’s wife Samantha shared another of their cutest moments together on Instagram with Mackenzie and dad. She wrote, “She loves her daddy so much 🤍.”

Mackenzie and Pat McAfee
Samantha McAfee/Instagram

That’s what it’s all about in life right there. You may not always agree with Pat’s takes and his loud ways, but he’s winning over lots of hearts with that photo.

Samantha McAfee, Pat McAfee, Mackenzie McAfee
Samantha McAfee/Instagram

Pat and Samantha have been married since 2020 and have the one daughter. Thanks to Samantha to sharing a glimpse into their private lives with their adorable daughter.

