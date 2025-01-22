Pat McAfee's wife shares adorable photo of 1-year-old daughter loving 'her daddy'
With the college football season over, ESPN’s Pat McAfee got in some adorable family time.
The 37-year-old sports analyst and commmentator headed home after working the College Football Playoff National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It’s been a long season of many moments on College GameDay with Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso, including his heartwarming moment with a crying Texas Longhorns fan after the team’s loss.
The former Indianapolis Colts punter with his loud takes, also has the "The Pat McAfee Show" with the worldwide leader in sports.
McAfee returned home to be with his one-year-old daughter Mackenzie, who he previously was seen adorably dancing with her. Pat’s wife Samantha shared another of their cutest moments together on Instagram with Mackenzie and dad. She wrote, “She loves her daddy so much 🤍.”
That’s what it’s all about in life right there. You may not always agree with Pat’s takes and his loud ways, but he’s winning over lots of hearts with that photo.
Pat and Samantha have been married since 2020 and have the one daughter. Thanks to Samantha to sharing a glimpse into their private lives with their adorable daughter.
