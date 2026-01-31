Paul George's Wife Daniela in Spotlight after 76ers Star's 25-Game Drug Suspension
Paul George had finally found a role with the Philadelphia 76ers, even though the embattled NBA star was nowhere close to living up to the four-year, $212 million contract the nine-time All-Star had signed with the club in 2024.
Now comes the stunning news that the 35-year-old 2013 NBA Most Improved Player has been suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating the league's anti-drug policy. George claims it was the result of taking "an improper medication."
“Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication,” George wrote in a statement. “I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process."
The suspension will cost George a staggering $11.74 million, and it also brings his often-talked about wife, Daniela, back into the spotlight.
Daniela loves to show off the Georges extravagant lifestyle
George has made an astonishingly reported $517 million in his NBA career, and his wife Daniela George, 35, maiden name Rajic, loves to flaunt their extravagant lifestyle.
The Georges have often come under fire for flexing the one-percent world while the six-time All-NBA selection is usually making guaranteed money while injured, or not living up to the massive contracts he's amassed throughout his career.
Daniela and Paul have three children together
When Daniela isn't sharing her fantastic fits, she's a proud mom of three kids with her embattled NBA husband — Olivia, 11, Natasha, 8, and Paul Jr., 4.
The couple first began dating in 2013, and Olivia was born a year later. After having their two daughters, the couple got engaged in 2020. Paul Jr. was born in October 2021, and the the Georges finally got married in June 2022.
Daniela always has her husband's back, no matter what
As of this posting, Daniela has not addressed her husband's suspension, but she usually always comes to his defense, like writing things for his birthday in 2020, "I love seeing you live out your dreams and still be the best partner and father to our children... You inspire me everyday!!"
Maybe this time, while she has his back, she's pissed about him losing almost $12 million, That's several less baller vacations for the swimwear line designer, who always loves sporting bathing-suit looks too.
