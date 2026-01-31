Paul George's Wife Daniela in Spotlight after 76ers Star's 25-Game Drug Suspension

Paul George had finally found a role with the Philadelphia 76ers, even though the embattled NBA star was nowhere close to living up to the four-year, $212 million contract the nine-time All-Star had signed with the club in 2024.

Now comes the stunning news that the 35-year-old 2013 NBA Most Improved Player has been suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating the league's anti-drug policy. George claims it was the result of taking "an improper medication."

RELATED: James Harden, GF Paije Seem to Have Secretly Had Baby Revealed in Her Latest Posts

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George reacts after a play against the Orlando Magic. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication,” George wrote in a statement. “I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process."

The suspension will cost George a staggering $11.74 million, and it also brings his often-talked about wife, Daniela, back into the spotlight.

RELATED: Tyrese Maxey's pregnant ex Myra Gordon causes stir sitting courtside at 76ers game

Daniela loves to show off the Georges extravagant lifestyle

George has made an astonishingly reported $517 million in his NBA career, and his wife Daniela George, 35, maiden name Rajic, loves to flaunt their extravagant lifestyle.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion’s Wild Fit Stuns at Mavs Game as Klay Thompson Reveals Flip Phone

The Georges have often come under fire for flexing the one-percent world while the six-time All-NBA selection is usually making guaranteed money while injured, or not living up to the massive contracts he's amassed throughout his career.

Daniela and Paul have three children together

When Daniela isn't sharing her fantastic fits, she's a proud mom of three kids with her embattled NBA husband — Olivia, 11, Natasha, 8, and Paul Jr., 4.

The couple first began dating in 2013, and Olivia was born a year later. After having their two daughters, the couple got engaged in 2020. Paul Jr. was born in October 2021, and the the Georges finally got married in June 2022.

Daniela always has her husband's back, no matter what

As of this posting, Daniela has not addressed her husband's suspension, but she usually always comes to his defense, like writing things for his birthday in 2020, "I love seeing you live out your dreams and still be the best partner and father to our children... You inspire me everyday!!"

Maybe this time, while she has his back, she's pissed about him losing almost $12 million, That's several less baller vacations for the swimwear line designer, who always loves sporting bathing-suit looks too.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama