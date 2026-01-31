How Paul George’s Suspension Impacts the Rest of 76ers’ Season

76ers forward Paul George was levied a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy by taking an improper medication.

He released a statement to ESPN following the news, explaining that he recently sought treatment for a mental health issue and made the mistake of taking an improper medication. The suspension begins immediately, starting during Philadelphia’s home game Saturday night against the Pelicans.

A 25-game absence makes George eligible to return for the Sixers on March 25 against the Bulls with just 10 games left in the regular season. Philadelphia missed the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons last year after a 24–58 finish. The dreadful year marred by health wasn’t all for nothing as Philadelphia was awarded the No. 3 pick in last year’s NBA draft, which it used to select star rookie guard V.J. Edgecombe.

Coupled with a career year from Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers’ new “V.J. Maxx” backcourt looks capable of putting the franchise back into the playoff picture in a wide open Eastern Conference, especially with the recent dominance of star big man Joel Embiid. The George suspension throws a wrench into things, however, impacting the rest of the Sixers’ season in numerous ways.

What are the 76ers’ current playoff chances?

As things currently stand, Philadelphia is 26–21 and sixth place in the Eastern Conference, one game ahead of both the Magic and Heat out of play-in tournament purgatory. The 76ers are 5–5 over their last 10 games. Despite the average record, Embiid has dominated when active in recent games. He’s scored 29 or more points in each of his past six games on the floor, including a 37-point, eight-assist night in Philadelphia’s win over the lowly Kings on Thursday.

According to Basketball Reference’s playoff probabilities report, the 76ers currently have a 73.6% chance of making the postseason. They have a 34.6% of finishing the season with a top-six seed in the East, meaning Philadelphia’s most likely path to the post season is through the play-in tournament. They have a slightly below average strength of schedule the rest of the way, helping the team slightly in George’s absence. Any NBA schedule is tough, though, and the Sixers will need to make up for George’s 16 points a night while he serves his suspension.

Which players can help fill the void in Paul George’s absence?

Luckily for the Sixers, the great majority of the offense runs through Maxey and Embiid. Maxey is averaging 29.4 points per game this season, which is third-most across the league behind only Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Embiid has added 25.7 points a night when healthy this year. He’s missed time with knee and ankle injuries, but has mostly been active recently after a nine-game stretch in November where he was sidelined to nurse the knee. Since returning, he’s played both games of just one back-to-back, often resting the second night and sometimes doing the same on just one day’s rest.

Of course, three other players have to play alongside Maxey and Embiid. Plus, the 76ers have to plan for the possibility of Embiid missing extended time or filling in on nights where he rests. Offensively, Edgecombe has arrived sooner than anticipated, scoring 15.1 points per game thus far in his rookie year.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has had a nice season, scoring 14 points a night mainly as a starter who’s now in store for a bigger workload without George. When without George this year, the 76ers have started 6' 9" forward Dominick Barlow alongside Embiid or backup center Andre Drummond, depending on Embiid’s availability for the night. Coach Nick Nurse will likely employ a similar strategy throughout George’s extended absence, but he could choose to play smaller at times with starting lineups of Maxey, Oubre, Edgecombe, guard Quentin Grimes and Embiid or Drummond.

There’s also the Jared McCain of it all—the seemingly forgotten No. 16 pick from a year ago. He’s averaging 17.1 minutes per game for the Sixers this year after injuries hampered his hot start as a rookie. McCain could be in for some additional minutes without George.

Does Paul George’s suspension impact the 76ers’ approach at the trade deadline?

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has the trade deadline quickly approaching | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

George’s suspension comes less than a week before the NBA’s Feb. 5 trade deadline, allowing the front office to make a move to fill the hole should they choose to. I don’t see Philadelphia as a candidate to go big-game hunting at the deadline even with the George news.

President of basketball operations Daryl Morey doesn’t have a path to get into the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes without sending out George or Embiid’s contract. George is on the books for two more seasons after this year, including a whopping $56.6 million player option in 2027–28 for his age 37 season. I’ll go out on a limb by saying no team wants to take that on.

Embiid signed a three-year, $188.2 million maximum extension in ‘24 which kicks in next season. That includes a $67.4 million player option on the final year of the deal in 2028–29. The Sixers won’t want to move him anyway, but should that come up in conversation, opposing teams are unlikely to take on that deal, especially when you consider his health.

That brings one or multiple smaller moves as the most likely deadline approach for Philadelphia. The Sixers have Drummond, Oubre and Grimes on expiring deals, but all are set to contribute over the rest of the season, potentially removing them from being sent out in potential trades.

Morey could send McCain out for depth in George’s absence, but the question is what exactly could the second-year guard return? Forwards who can score the ball run a premium on the trade market, which could put the Sixers in a position where the team would need to part with one or multiple coveted first-round picks to return considerable roster help. Michael Porter Jr. is out there, but the Nets may not be willing to give him up and if they do, Brooklyn would certainly demand a massive haul for the 25-point-per-game scorer.

