NBA Gives 76ers’ Paul George Lengthy Suspension for Violating Anti-Drug Policy

The NBA has suspended 76ers forward Paul George for 25 games for violating the league’s anti-drug policy, the league announced Saturday. In a statement following the news, George said he has sought treatment for mental health issues and took an improper medication.
George’s lengthy suspension will begin immediately ahead of Philadelphia’s home game Saturday night against the Pelicans at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The 16-year veteran has averaged 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 38.2% on three-pointers in 27 appearances for the 76ers this season. He’s Philadelphia’s third-leading scorer behind Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
“Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication,” George said in a statement to ESPN. “I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision making during this process.
“I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return.”
The 76ers are 26-21 and sixth place in the Eastern Conference as the franchise will now deal without a critical piece until late in the regular season. Based on the 25-game suspension, George will be eligible to return March 25 against the Bulls.
