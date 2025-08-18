Chargers newcomers emerging as possible lethal TE duo for Justin Herbert
The goal for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason was to accumulate more offensive weapons. They accomplished that, adding names such as Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and bringing back franchise legend Keenan Allen last week to pair with Ladd McConkey. Don't forget about Omarion Hampton out of the backfield as well.
While most have been hyper-fixated on the wide receiver position, the attention hasn't been on the Chargers' tight end group, which could end up being one of the most-improved areas on the team. Last season, Will Dissly was their TE1. While he'd have a career year with 481 yards and two touchdowns, Dissly's inconsistencies showed up at the worst moments. He directly contributed to two interceptions in the Chargers' Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans.
RELATED: Chargers rookie report card following preseason loss vs Rams
Enter veteran Tyler Conklin and rookie Oronde Gadsden II, the Bolts' two new tight ends that should have big roles in 2025. Conklin brings over four consecutive seasons with at least 50+ catches. Last season with the New York Jets, the former fifth-round pick had 449 yards and four touchdowns in a rather lackluster offense.
Speaking of fifth-round picks, Gadsden has impressed the coaching staff both on and off the field during his first spring and summer with the Chargers. The former WR-turned-TE had a breakout season at Syracuse in 2024, hauling in 73 passes for 934 yards and seven touchdowns.
RELATED: Chargers players living dangerously on roster bubble after preseason Week 2
At last Tuesday's practice, both Conklin and Gadsden hauled in touchdowns according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic. "Tight end Oronde Gadsden, receiver Quentin Johnston and tight end Tyler Conklin all caught red-zone touchdowns from Herbert," Popper wrote.
Having two real receiving threats at the tight end position could prove to be lethal for the Chargers this season. Defenses will hone in on McConkey and Allen, but won't put enough attention on their dynamic tight ends in Conklin and Gadsden.
The Chargers seriously upgraded an important position and nobody is talking about it.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Luke Grimm fighting for Chargers to keep him on 53-man roster
Chargers’ takeaways, injuries and notes from preseason Week 2 vs. Rams
Chargers' Quentin Johnston transported to hospital after injury scare
KeAndre Lambert-Smith gives Chargers best possible good problem
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reacts to Michigan scouting scandal punishment
Jim Harbaugh can't contain his excitement for Tre Harris after breakout performance