Rory McIlroy's dad moment for Team USA captain's kids in Ryder Cup win is amazing
Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Ryder Cup and the respect of almost every single American. (And if he didn't, I feel sorry for you.)
Already the most popular golf star of his generation who has never been afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve, the Grand Slam and reigning Masters winner overcame disgusting behavior of far too many fans at Bethpage Black outside of New York City in Farmingdale, including getting a drink thrown at his wife Erica Stoll and a vulgar rallying cry that led to the official master of ceremonies quitting, to probably still deliver one of the most amazing acts of kindness of sportsmanship you will ever see.
In a fantastic moment caught by the podcast "Fried Egg Golf," the 36-year-old Team Europe hero consoled Team USA captain Keegan Bradley's sons Logan and Cooper after a brutal home defeat alongside the fellow 39-year-old PGA Championship winner's wife, Jillian.
Team USA had a valiant come-back effort on the final day in the singles matches, but many of Bradley's decisions were scrutinized after Team Europe destroyed Team USA the first two days.
For the five-time major winner McIlroy, who has a 5-year-old daughter Poppy, it was a brutal couple of days for him and his wife, given that much of the American crowd was embarrassing with their antics.
"It should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn't this week," McIlroy said after Team Europe retained the Cup. "Erica is fine. She's a very, very strong woman... You know, she handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we're going to have a good time celebrating tonight."
Even though the Bradley children will not be celebrating, it was an amazing gesture by McIlroy and should be applauded by all of us Americans.
