Rory McIlroy's dad moment for Team USA captain's kids in Ryder Cup win is amazing

The Team Europe star and reigning Masters champion showed an unbelievable sign of sportsmanship with Keegan Bradley's children.

Matthew Graham

Apr 6, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds his daughter Poppy after finishing the Par 3 Contest at The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Apr 6, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds his daughter Poppy after finishing the Par 3 Contest at The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Ryder Cup and the respect of almost every single American. (And if he didn't, I feel sorry for you.)

Rory McIlroy
Sept. 28, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Team Europe's Rory McIlroy during a press conference after winning the Ryder Cup on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

Already the most popular golf star of his generation who has never been afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve, the Grand Slam and reigning Masters winner overcame disgusting behavior of far too many fans at Bethpage Black outside of New York City in Farmingdale, including getting a drink thrown at his wife Erica Stoll and a vulgar rallying cry that led to the official master of ceremonies quitting, to probably still deliver one of the most amazing acts of kindness of sportsmanship you will ever see.

Erica Stoll
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 28, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Wife of Team Europe's Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll and wife of Team Europe captain Luke Donald, Diane Donald during the singles on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

In a fantastic moment caught by the podcast "Fried Egg Golf," the 36-year-old Team Europe hero consoled Team USA captain Keegan Bradley's sons Logan and Cooper after a brutal home defeat alongside the fellow 39-year-old PGA Championship winner's wife, Jillian.

Team USA had a valiant come-back effort on the final day in the singles matches, but many of Bradley's decisions were scrutinized after Team Europe destroyed Team USA the first two days.

Keegan Bradley
Sept. 28, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Team USA captain Keegan Bradley during the singles on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

For the five-time major winner McIlroy, who has a 5-year-old daughter Poppy, it was a brutal couple of days for him and his wife, given that much of the American crowd was embarrassing with their antics.

Rory McIlroy, Poppy McIlroy, Erica Stoll
Apr 13, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy while posing for photographs with his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy, at the green jacket ceremony during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"It should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn't this week," McIlroy said after Team Europe retained the Cup. "Erica is fine. She's a very, very strong woman... You know, she handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we're going to have a good time celebrating tonight."

Even though the Bradley children will not be celebrating, it was an amazing gesture by McIlroy and should be applauded by all of us Americans.

Rory McIlroy
Sept. 28, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Team Europe golfer Matt Fitzpatrick and Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy react with the crowd on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

