Rory McIlroy’s Emotional Interview After Ryder Cup Ended With Perfect Celebration Plan
Two years ago after winning in Rome, Rory McIlory made the bold prediction that Team Europe would win the 2025 Ryder Cup on the road at Bethpage Black. On Sunday, they got that done but it sure didn't come easy down the stretch as Team USA had their frantic comeback attempt come up just short.
McIlroy, and even his wife, were the targets of many unruly fans all weekend long at Bethpage, which must make the historic win on foreign soil feel all the better. While McIlroy didn't win his singles match on Sunday, losing to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler 1-up, he had a strong showing in his five matches, going 3-1-1.
Moments after Europe had retained the Ryder Cup with a 15-13 win, McIlroy got emotional while talking about what it meant for him. He also revealed his celebration plans.
"We're going to celebrate like there's no tomorrow," McIlroy said.
Here's that interview:
McIlroy said the loss to the U.S. in the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits pushed the European team to win the last two Ryder Cups.
"Honestly to do something that a lot of people thought we couldn’t do... the comments and what people were saying after Whistling Straits about this decades of American dominance, we took a lot from that and let that fuel us," McIlroy said. "We got so lucky in getting an incredible leader in Luke Donald and he shepherded through this whole process and he’s been absolutely amazing. A lot of the credit has to go to him. We had 11 of 12 players from Rome came back, we did what we needed to do and now we’re going to celebrate like there’s no tomorrow."
That party should be a fun one. And so rightfully deserved.