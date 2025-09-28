SI

Keegan Bradley Shared the Big Thing He Would’ve Done Differently After Ryder Cup Loss

Keegan Bradley was unable to lead Team USA to a Ryder Cup win at Bethpage Black.
Team USA put up a frantic comeback in the closing moments of the Ryder Cup on Sunday, but eventually Team Europe was able to hold on for a 15-13 win after dominating in the first two days of the events.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley made a number of controversial decisions during the three days of play, leading with having Collin Morikawa and Harris English team up in foursomes on both Friday and Saturday morning despite analytics showing that was the worst duo he could have selected to compete together in the alt-shot format.

Moments after Europe's win on Sunday, Bradley was asked by NBC's Damon Hack if there was anything he might have done differently as captain.

"Yeah I think I would have set the course up a little different," Bradley said. "But I don’t know. They played better than us. They deserved to win. They’re a great team. In my eyes Luke Donald is the best European Ryder Cup captain of all time."

The home team's captain is broadly in charge of how the course is set up for the event, and they usually tailor it so that it gives them an advantage over the road team. But that wasn't the case at Bethpage Black, as the lack of any challenging rough made it easier for Europe to not only compete on foreign soil, but win.

Fans all weekend were complaining about how easy the course seemed to be playing for both teams. Now Bradley will have to live with that going forward, which probably won't be easy for him.

This was the first road win for Europe since 2012 when they rallied to win at Medinah Country Club. The U.S. hasn't won on the road since 1993.

