Rory McIlroy shares special kiss, 3 words to wife Erica Stoll after Ryder Cup win

The Team Europe superstar overcame an unruly American crowd and a drink thrown on his wife to still prove that nothing could stop him for his redemption year.

Matthew Graham

Rory McIlroy kisses his daughter Poppy on the forehead as his wife Erica Stoll, right, watches. Rory McIlroy defeated J.J. Spaun in a three-hole aggregate playoff of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on Monday, March 17, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. McIlroy shot a +1 while Spaun shot a +3.
/ Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there was anyone who deserved a moment of normalcy at the 2025 Ryder Cup, it was Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll.

Rory McIlroy
Sept. 28, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Team Europe golfer Matt Fitzpatrick and Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy react with the crowd on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

The Team Europe hero, Grand Slam, and reigning Masters champion endured an embarrassing and unruly Team USA home crowd at Bethpage Black outside of New York City in Farmingdale, not to mention his wife getting a drink thrown on her after an at-times scary Day 2, to retain the Ryder Cup and cement his legacy as possibly the greatest team-competition superstar of all time in his seventh appearance.

Rory McIlroy
Sept. 28, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Team Europe's Rory McIlroy during a press conference after winning the Ryder Cup on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

When it was all said and done, it was time for the five-time major winner and most popular player of his generation to kiss his wife after the 2025 redemption tour, uttering three perfect words, "What a year."

The 36-year-old 20 time PGA Tour winner and 29-time European Tour winner hadn't won a major since 2014, when he had won both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

Not only was the Northen Ireland prodigal son losing his place in history, he was getting lapped by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler as the player of this generation. Now there's still a fight to be had, with the 29-year-old, four-time major winner having won both the PGA and British Open this year, matching Rory's 2014.

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler
Apr 13, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Scottie Scheffler places the green jacket on Rory McIlroy during the green jacket ceremony during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What can not be matched between the two great golfers is their Ryder Cup pedigree, with McIlroy owning the legacy so far, despite Scheffler getting the best of him today in the singles match.

As far as McIlroy and Stoll, Rory was amazed with what she had to endure this week.

Erica Stoll, Rory McIlroy
Apr 13, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy while posing for photographs with his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy, at the green jacket ceremony during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"It should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn't this week," McIlroy said in the understatement of the year. "Erica is fine. She's a very, very strong woman... "You know, she handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we're going to have a good time celebrating tonight."

Umm yes, Team Europe is celebrating indeed.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

