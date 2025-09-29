Rory McIlroy shares special kiss, 3 words to wife Erica Stoll after Ryder Cup win
If there was anyone who deserved a moment of normalcy at the 2025 Ryder Cup, it was Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll.
The Team Europe hero, Grand Slam, and reigning Masters champion endured an embarrassing and unruly Team USA home crowd at Bethpage Black outside of New York City in Farmingdale, not to mention his wife getting a drink thrown on her after an at-times scary Day 2, to retain the Ryder Cup and cement his legacy as possibly the greatest team-competition superstar of all time in his seventh appearance.
When it was all said and done, it was time for the five-time major winner and most popular player of his generation to kiss his wife after the 2025 redemption tour, uttering three perfect words, "What a year."
The 36-year-old 20 time PGA Tour winner and 29-time European Tour winner hadn't won a major since 2014, when he had won both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.
Not only was the Northen Ireland prodigal son losing his place in history, he was getting lapped by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler as the player of this generation. Now there's still a fight to be had, with the 29-year-old, four-time major winner having won both the PGA and British Open this year, matching Rory's 2014.
What can not be matched between the two great golfers is their Ryder Cup pedigree, with McIlroy owning the legacy so far, despite Scheffler getting the best of him today in the singles match.
As far as McIlroy and Stoll, Rory was amazed with what she had to endure this week.
"It should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn't this week," McIlroy said in the understatement of the year. "Erica is fine. She's a very, very strong woman... "You know, she handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we're going to have a good time celebrating tonight."
Umm yes, Team Europe is celebrating indeed.
