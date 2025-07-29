Russell Wilson loves wife Ciara’s dramatic unglamorous look for her big honor
While Russell Wilson as at New York Giants training camp, his wife Ciara was in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, giving back in a special way and getting a big honor. Wilson loved her from afar on social media, though.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, just celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary with sweet video tributes to each other, and then Ciara and the kids wore matching Giants jerseys to support dad at training camp while mom’s jean shorts stole the show in an on-field selfie.
Ciara and Wilson have been busy off the field with the launch of Wilson’s 3BRAND where the entire family wore all-black matching fits to promote it in New York City.
Now, they announced the opening of a second Why Not You Center — this time in Atlanta. The other location is in Pittsburgh where Wilson played for the Steelers last season. It is a community space designed to empower underserved youth through arts, education, and wellness programs.
While there for the big opening, Ciara let the hair out and rocked the Atlanta Braves cap.
Wilson commented on one video of her speaking, “Love you Momma @ciara.”
They even declared July 28 Ciara Day in Atlanta and she got a special shirt she was wore.
It’s awesome to see the good Wilson and Ciara are doing. Congrats on their big opening together.
