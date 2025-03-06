The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson touts Future’s baseball skills in adorable post tagging Yankees, MLB

The NFL quarterback was quite the baseball player himself, and loves being a dad at Future’s games.

Matt Ryan

AFC quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and stepson Future react during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse.
AFC quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and stepson Future react during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson is a proud parent with his four kids with wife Ciara.

While Future Zahir Wilburn, 10, isn’t his by blood as Ciara had him with the rapper Future, Wilson has raised him as his own and has shown many adorable father-son moments with him. He recently brought Future to the Pro Bowl where they had time together at practice, and Ciara showed off Future going to other Pro Bowls with Wilson over the years.

Future, Ciara, Sienna Princess
Future with mom and sister Sienna dancing at the Pro Bowl / Ciara/TikTok

While mom was off getting her dance on at Carnivale in Trinidad and Tobago and dad posted an embarrassing comment, Wilson was back with the kids and taking Future to his baseball game. He posted this amazing picture of Future on the field in his Yankees uniform.

Future
Russell Wilson/Instagram

The proud dad wrote, “Young Baller. Love seeing you shine! Grateful for moments like these at the Ballpark Together. Next Jeter? ⚾🏟️” and he went on to tag @Yankees and @MLB.

That’s some high praise for Future!

Future
Future also clearly likes football / Ciara/Instagram

Dad was also quite the baseball player as well, playing college football and baseball for the NC State Wolfpack from 2008 to 2010 before transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers in 2011. He was drafted out of high school in the 41st round by Baltimore in 2007, and then in the fourth round by Colorado in 2010. He played two season of minor league baseball for the Rockies organization for the Tri-City Dust Devils in 2010 and the Asheville Tourists in 2011 as a second baseman.

While football is in the family, baseball is, too. Maybe there is a bright future there for Future.

MATT RYAN
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

