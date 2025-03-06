Russell Wilson touts Future’s baseball skills in adorable post tagging Yankees, MLB
Russell Wilson is a proud parent with his four kids with wife Ciara.
While Future Zahir Wilburn, 10, isn’t his by blood as Ciara had him with the rapper Future, Wilson has raised him as his own and has shown many adorable father-son moments with him. He recently brought Future to the Pro Bowl where they had time together at practice, and Ciara showed off Future going to other Pro Bowls with Wilson over the years.
RELATED: Russell Wilson shares Ciara, baby Amora adorable bonding time in shower together
While mom was off getting her dance on at Carnivale in Trinidad and Tobago and dad posted an embarrassing comment, Wilson was back with the kids and taking Future to his baseball game. He posted this amazing picture of Future on the field in his Yankees uniform.
The proud dad wrote, “Young Baller. Love seeing you shine! Grateful for moments like these at the Ballpark Together. Next Jeter? ⚾🏟️” and he went on to tag @Yankees and @MLB.
RELATED: Ciara, Russell Wilson share adorable family moment with baby Amora, kids
That’s some high praise for Future!
Dad was also quite the baseball player as well, playing college football and baseball for the NC State Wolfpack from 2008 to 2010 before transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers in 2011. He was drafted out of high school in the 41st round by Baltimore in 2007, and then in the fourth round by Colorado in 2010. He played two season of minor league baseball for the Rockies organization for the Tri-City Dust Devils in 2010 and the Asheville Tourists in 2011 as a second baseman.
While football is in the family, baseball is, too. Maybe there is a bright future there for Future.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor