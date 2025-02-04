Russell Wilson shares epic ‘through the years’ tribute to Ciara’s son Future
Russell Wilson enjoyed his 10th Pro Bowl, but what made it even more special was another year sharing it with his stepson Future Zahir Wilburn.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has raised 10-year-old Future, who is from Ciara’s previous relationship with the rapper Future, as his own. Future has shown he is a huge Russ and Steelers fan this year as well with his dancing with mom to Glorilla after a victory and adorably sacking mom in his Pittsburgh gear on the private jet to a game.
Wilson was seen at the Pro Bowl festivities in Orlando, Florida, with Future having a touching moment at practice that Ciara had the perfect reaction to. On Monday with his football duties officially over, Wilson shared his “#DadLife” by showing Future with him at different Pro Bowls over the years. He said, “Pro Bowl with Future through the years! Grateful. God is Good.” Scroll through to see all the different photos.
That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. Wilson and Ciara have also shown adorable family moments like their adorable Thanksgiving photos, and an epic all-black fit Christmas pose.
Besides Future, Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023.
Thanks Russ for sharing these sweet family memories with the Pro Bowl photos over the years.
