Sam Darnold’s Fiancée Katie Finally Found in Seahawks NFCC Win With Celebration Kiss

Sam Darnold is one win away from calling himself a Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks. First, he celebrated the big NFC Championship Game victory with his fiancée Katie Hoofnagle in a special moment after the game.

Darnold went from a backup two years ago watching the San Francisco 49ers losing a heartbreaking Super Bowl, to losing in the Wild Card round last season after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-win season as a starter, to now winning 14 games again but with two playoff victories including Sunday’s 31-27 thriller over the Los Angeles Rams.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the trophy on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Darnold was brilliant throwing 25-for 36 with 346 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Now, all that stands in his way are the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on February 8 in Santa Clara, California where the Seahawks are favored to win.

While that game is two weeks away, he celebrated with teammates and his girl Hoofnagle with whom he shared sweet kiss on the field on Sunday night at Lumen Field in front of the home fans.

She’s shortly after post her head-turning custom “14” fit from the game.

Katie Hoofnagle’s custom fit for the NFC Championship Game win. | Katie Hoofnagle/Instagram

Hoofnagle a hit at Seahawks games this season

She rocked several winning fits like her unreal furry Grinch Seahawks look, and a “victory” fit in the big win in the divisional round over the hated rivals the San Francisco 49ers.

The QB’s love story

Darnold and Hoofnagle just got engaged in July. She’d share her answer to the quarterback’s proposal from the beach in Dana Point, California, with an emphatic “YES!!!!”

Hoofnagle was a star defensive soccer star for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, starting in 67 games over four years. She’s from the Bay Area and met Darnold when he played for the 49ers in 2023.

She’s now his No. 1 fan in Seattle and will be returning to the Bay Area where she’s from for the Super Bowl.

