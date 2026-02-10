Sam Darnold’s Fiancée Katie’s Super Bowl Fit Revealed While QB Fumbles Kiss Attempt

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions and still celebrating their victory over the New England Patriots. The quarterback’s fiancée Katie Hoofnagle’s fit from Super Bowl LX has finally been revealed.

The Seahawks rode a mistake-free game from Darnold and a suffocating defense that turned Drake Maye over twice including a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Darnold finished the game 19-of-38 with 202 yards and one touchdown in the 29-13 victory.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Monday, he was at Disneyland on riding the tea cups with the Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker.

Super Bowl champs Seahawks, Sam, Darnold, and Kenneth Walker riding the tea cups at Disneyland #disneyland #seahawks pic.twitter.com/aqgsOnEKEZ — 🔥 FIVE FIRES 🔥 (@thecalibae) February 9, 2026

Not to be seen was Hoofnagle, though. Fans have been wondering where she’s been as she hasn’t posted since the game, either.

We are used to seeing her game-day fits like her furry Seahawks Grinch custom stunner, and her victory Monday posts. She even had “beef” with Maye’s wife Ann Michael in an ad before the big game that caused a stir.

Finally, we are able to see her in the this video below where Darnold is having a moment with his family after the win, and then he spots her in her black fit with a Super Bowl champions hat on for a quick hug.

Sam Darnold to his parents after winning the Super Bowl:



"I'm here because of you guys. You believed in me." 🥹



(🎥 @insidetheNFL)pic.twitter.com/hSo64YkvBg https://t.co/FUGIgnnmoB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2026

But what about that kiss? He totally missed it as she leaned in and he gave her the side hug. That’s the only fumble he had all day. She can cut him some slack he was overwhelmed by emotions in the moment.

He certainly didn’t miss when a beer was thrown his way and he wasn’t even looking.

That beer hit Darnold’s hand like Thor’s hammer lmfao pic.twitter.com/Wi0ronp45F — le spoon (@FDT4EVUR) February 9, 2026

The QB’s love story

Darnold and Hoofnagle just got engaged in July. She’d share her answer to the quarterback’s proposal from the beach in Dana Point, California, with an emphatic “YES!!!!”

Hoofnagle was a star defensive soccer star for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, starting in 67 games over four years. She’s from the Bay Area and met Darnold when he played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

