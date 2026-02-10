Sam Darnold’s Fiancée Katie’s Super Bowl Fit Revealed While QB Fumbles Kiss Attempt
Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions and still celebrating their victory over the New England Patriots. The quarterback’s fiancée Katie Hoofnagle’s fit from Super Bowl LX has finally been revealed.
The Seahawks rode a mistake-free game from Darnold and a suffocating defense that turned Drake Maye over twice including a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Darnold finished the game 19-of-38 with 202 yards and one touchdown in the 29-13 victory.
On Monday, he was at Disneyland on riding the tea cups with the Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker.
Not to be seen was Hoofnagle, though. Fans have been wondering where she’s been as she hasn’t posted since the game, either.
We are used to seeing her game-day fits like her furry Seahawks Grinch custom stunner, and her victory Monday posts. She even had “beef” with Maye’s wife Ann Michael in an ad before the big game that caused a stir.
Finally, we are able to see her in the this video below where Darnold is having a moment with his family after the win, and then he spots her in her black fit with a Super Bowl champions hat on for a quick hug.
But what about that kiss? He totally missed it as she leaned in and he gave her the side hug. That’s the only fumble he had all day. She can cut him some slack he was overwhelmed by emotions in the moment.
He certainly didn’t miss when a beer was thrown his way and he wasn’t even looking.
The QB’s love story
Darnold and Hoofnagle just got engaged in July. She’d share her answer to the quarterback’s proposal from the beach in Dana Point, California, with an emphatic “YES!!!!”
Hoofnagle was a star defensive soccer star for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, starting in 67 games over four years. She’s from the Bay Area and met Darnold when he played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.
