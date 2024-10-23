LeBron, Bronny James Combine for Heartfelt Interview After Historic Lakers Opener
The James family will remember Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena for the rest of time.
In the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 110–103 season-opening win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 39-year-old LeBron James checked into the game alongside his son, 20-year-old Bronny James. After months of anticipation, the two Lakers officially became the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game.
"Going up to the scorer's table with my dad and checking in for the first time, that's a crazy moment I will never forget," Bronny James said on the TNT broadcast after the Lakers' win.
LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, reflected on what the moment meant to him.
"It's always been family over everything," LeBron James said. "For me, I lost a lot of time because of this league, committing to this league, being on the road on times, missing a lot of [Bronny's] things, Bryce's things, Zhuri's things. So, to be able to have this moment where I'm working still and I can work alongside my son—it's one of the greatest gifts I've ever got from the man above. I'm going to take full advantage of it."
The father-son duo spent 2:41 on the court together in the second quarter. In those minutes, Bronny James was credited with one offensive rebound on a put-back attempt and finished 0-for-2 from the field. He missed an open three-pointer from 28 feet but held his own on the floor.
The elder James tipped off his 2024-25 season on a positive note, scoring 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.
LeBron, Bronny and the Lakers (1–0) return to the floor Friday night to host the Phoenix Suns.