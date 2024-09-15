REPORT: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey to Miss at Least the Next 6 Games
The news about Christian McCaffrey keeps getting worse.
First, Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers were not even considering putting McCaffrey on Injured Reserve. This was Wednesday. Then something happened in practice on Thursday. Now, McCaffrey is on I.R. for at least the next four games. And according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McCaffrey will miss at least the next six games.
"Christian McCaffrey, the star running back for the 49ers, was officially placed on Injured Reserve yesterday," Rapoport said. "He is out the next four games at least. That means Jordan Mason, the former undrafted free agent who became a star last week, is now the starter going forward. My understanding is that McCaffrey is dealing with painful Achilles tendonitis. It was described to me as frustratingly difficult. Difficult to run. Certainly difficult to get rid of. He is not at more of a risk of tearing his Achilles, but from my understanding, he's likely to be out six weeks or potentially more, which means Mason, the preseason MVP of the 49ers, is going to get a ton of touches."
Sounds like the 49ers hope to have McCaffrey back for their Week 7 Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs. But it also sounds like the 49ers have absolutely no idea when McCaffrey's Achilles will be 100 percent healthy and they're throwing out random timetables to pacify anxious fans and fantasy football players.
It's fair to wonder if McCaffrey will be able to contribute at all this season. It will be interesting to see how the 49ers perform without him.