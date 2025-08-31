The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders texts 7 words to dad Deion, brother Shilo after rough week

Dad Deion Sanders lost his Colorado Buffaloes season opener. Brother Shilo got cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then got fined by the NFL. Shedeur rallied them.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
It's been a rough week for the Sanders family.

After Coach Prime Deion Sanders lost his Colorado Buffaloes football season opener at home to the Georgia Tech Blue Jackets, 27-20, including some questionable clock management in the final two minutes with two timeouts unused, and Shilo Sanders was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after getting ejected in the preseason finale for throwing a punch, little brother Shedeur Sanders texted the trio seven inspirational words.

Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) enters the field before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shared by oldest brother Deion Sanders Jr. on Instagram, the Cleveland Browns embattled rookie quarterback wrote, "As SANDERS MEN[,] we have to regroup."

Shilo, who had insult added to injury by the NFL, who fined the defensive back $4,669 for the punch that got him thrown out, has already regrouped with an inspirational personal message on his YouTube channel thanking the Bucs and saying that he was happy if his NFL career had come to an end as a 25-year-old rookie.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“If that's the NFL, cool, but God's blessed me with a lot of talents to do other things other than play football,” Sanders said. “I feel like in every athlete's life, it becomes a point where the game ends for you...Basically, every athlete comes to this point where you find yourself without the game of football.”

Their NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame legend father also regrouped, sharing a grateful IG post photo running out onto the field with his players before the loss.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders Jr.'s official media handle, Well Off Forever, captioned their post, "Why @shedeursanders text this is the group chat after we loss yesterday? It’s been a rough couple weeks for the sanders."

The Sanders family always has each other's back, in good times and in bad.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts as he talks to son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after a penalty against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

