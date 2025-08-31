Shedeur Sanders texts 7 words to dad Deion, brother Shilo after rough week
It's been a rough week for the Sanders family.
After Coach Prime Deion Sanders lost his Colorado Buffaloes football season opener at home to the Georgia Tech Blue Jackets, 27-20, including some questionable clock management in the final two minutes with two timeouts unused, and Shilo Sanders was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after getting ejected in the preseason finale for throwing a punch, little brother Shedeur Sanders texted the trio seven inspirational words.
Shared by oldest brother Deion Sanders Jr. on Instagram, the Cleveland Browns embattled rookie quarterback wrote, "As SANDERS MEN[,] we have to regroup."
Shilo, who had insult added to injury by the NFL, who fined the defensive back $4,669 for the punch that got him thrown out, has already regrouped with an inspirational personal message on his YouTube channel thanking the Bucs and saying that he was happy if his NFL career had come to an end as a 25-year-old rookie.
“If that's the NFL, cool, but God's blessed me with a lot of talents to do other things other than play football,” Sanders said. “I feel like in every athlete's life, it becomes a point where the game ends for you...Basically, every athlete comes to this point where you find yourself without the game of football.”
Their NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame legend father also regrouped, sharing a grateful IG post photo running out onto the field with his players before the loss.
Sanders Jr.'s official media handle, Well Off Forever, captioned their post, "Why @shedeursanders text this is the group chat after we loss yesterday? It’s been a rough couple weeks for the sanders."
The Sanders family always has each other's back, in good times and in bad.
