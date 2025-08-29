Shilo Sanders opens up after Buccaneers cut in classy message to team
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made headlines after waiving rookie defensive back Shilo Sanders following his ejection in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.
Sanders was tossed from the game after throwing a punch at tight end Zach Davidson, and he later cleared waivers.
Now, the rookie is taking time to reflect on his short stint in Tampa Bay and what’s next in his football journey.
Shilo Thanks the Buccaneers and Tampa Bay
On Thursday night, Sanders posted a video to his YouTube channel titled “WAIVED By The Buccaneers...What Now?” In it, he wasted no time addressing his release head-on while showing plenty of appreciation for the opportunity.
“As you can see by the title of this video, I got waived by the Buccaneers,” Sanders said. “Regardless of anything that's ever happened to me, I always came out on top.”
Instead of sounding bitter, Sanders used his platform to share gratitude toward the Buccaneers organization and his brief time in Tampa.
“My time being up here with the Buccaneers has been nothing but great. The city, my teammates, my coaches, everybody's always poured in love and support towards me, and I'll forever be grateful for that. I had the best time up here in Tampa.”
That tone of positivity and maturity stood out. Sanders may be at the start of his professional career, but he’s already showing perspective that many athletes don’t often voice so early.
What’s Next for Shilo Sanders?
As for what comes next, Sanders admitted that things are still uncertain but emphasized that conversations are happening behind the scenes.
“I talked to my agent, and we’re waiting on the next opportunity,” he said.
He also acknowledged the reality that comes with the game, saying football might not always be the only path for him.
“If that's the NFL, cool, but God's blessed me with a lot of talents to do other things other than play football,” Sanders said. “I feel like in every athlete's life, it becomes a point where the game ends for you...Basically, every athlete comes to this point where you find yourself without the game of football.”
Whether his next chapter is still on the field or somewhere else, Sanders’ attitude proves he’s ready to face it head-on. For now, Tampa Bay fans can take comfort in knowing he left the city with nothing but respect and gratitude.
