Shohei Ohtani Lets Blue Jays Fans Know His Thoughts on 'We Don't Need You' Chants
A little under two years ago, Shoehei Ohtani joining the Toronto Blue Jays seemed almost a guarantee.
Ohtani had visited the Blue Jays' spring training facility, and had attended the same high school as then-Toronto starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. In early December, flight trackers found a private jet leaving Anaheim and headed towards Toronto. This, complemented by a report that Kikuchi had rented out an entire sushi restaurant in Toronto seemed to cement the fact that Ohtani was headed to the AL East.
However, piece by piece the speculation quickly fell apart. The private jet wasn't for Ohtani, but instead Canadian businessman Robert Herjavec.
The next day, Ohtani announced he was traveling up the I-5 to sign with the Dodgers, not across the continent to sign with the Blue Jays.
Blue Jays fans expressed that they hadn't forgotten about this saga in Game 1 of the World Series, as they chanted "we don't need you" during Ohtani's final at-bat of the Dodgers' 11-4 loss. In Game 2, the chants continued — although this time Ohtani got the last laugh as the Dodgers evened the series with a 5-1 win.
Unsurprisingly, the rarely-controversial Ohtani joked about the chants after the game.
"It was a really great chant, and my wife really appreciated it" Ohtani told reporters during the Dodgers workout day on Sunday.
Ohtani, who has struggled at times this postseason at the plate, said his focus during at-bats is not on what's going around him in the stands.
"I’m focused during my at-bats, so it doesn’t really bother me or anything like that," Ohtani said.
As the Dodgers prepare for a three-game home stand, Ohtani is looking forward to expectedly friendlier voices at Dodger Stadium.
“Overall, I can relax once I get home,” Ohtani said. “I just try to make sure I don’t hear the same kind of chants at home that I heard in Toronto.”
Through two games, Ohtani has gone 2-for-8 at the plate in the World Series, adding two runs scored, a home run and two RBIs. He is slated to make his final start of the postseason for the Dodgers in Game 4, which will be on Wednesday.
